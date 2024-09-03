Bengaluru company announces first flight of unmanned bomber aircraft

Bengaluru: Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) on Tuesday announced the successful maiden flight of its unmanned bomber aircraft, the FWD 200B.

Speaking with reporters, Suhas Tejaskanda, founder and CEO, FWDA, said the indigenously built combat UAV was a key milestone in India’s run-up to self-reliance in the defence sector.

The first flight of the UAV, at a classified location, was also showcased through a video screening at the media briefing. FWD 200B is classified as a Medium Altitude 15,000-ft, Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). It can be equipped with optical payloads for surveillance and missile-like weapons for air strikes and bombing.