Bengaluru cops land biggest-ever drug haul, Rs 21 crore worth MDMA and cocaine seized

Bengaluru: In the largest ever drug haul of the Bengaluru city police, the Central Crime Branch sleuths have confiscated contraband worth a whopping Rs 21 crore and arrested a Nigerian national.
The arrested has been identified as Leonard Okwudili (44), who was for the last one year residing in Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. Police said that he was in India on a business visa.
Addressing a press meet in the city on Tuesday, B Dayananda, city police commissioner, said that the contraband included 16 kg MDMA crystals worth Rs 16 crore and 500 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 5 crore.
He underscored that this is the biggest-ever drug haul in the city police history and added that such a large quantity of cocaine has been confiscated for the first time.
Police investigations revealed that the suspect had planned to sell the drugs through a close network during the new year celebrations. It was learnt that he was planning to supply the contraband to venues organising new year parties and to college students and techies planning new year parties.
Large network
According to police, the contraband was procured from multiple drug peddlers, residing in different states such as Delhi and Mumbai. It is suspected that he had developed contacts and obtained drugs from such peddlers.
Police believe that he used postal service and other public transport to procure drugs. He used to get the contraband concealed inside churidar clothes, bedspread packings, soap boxes and chocolate boxes.
Based on the confirmed leads, the Central Crime Branch sleuths on Monday raided a house in Ramamurthy Nagar and arrested the suspect.
Police have summoned the house owner to collect more information about the suspect.