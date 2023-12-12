Bengaluru cops land biggest-ever drug haul, Rs 21 crore worth MDMA and cocaine seized

Bengaluru: In the largest ever drug haul of the Bengaluru city police, the Central Crime Branch sleuths have confiscated contraband worth a whopping Rs 21 crore and arrested a Nigerian national.

The arrested has been identified as Leonard Okwudili (44), who was for the last one year residing in Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. Police said that he was in India on a business visa.

Addressing a press meet in the city on Tuesday, B Dayananda, city police commissioner, said that the contraband included 16 kg MDMA crystals worth Rs 16 crore and 500 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 5 crore.

He underscored that this is the biggest-ever drug haul in the city police history and added that such a large quantity of cocaine has been confiscated for the first time.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect had planned to sell the drugs through a close network during the new year celebrations. It was learnt that he was planning to supply the contraband to venues organising new year parties and to college students and techies planning new year parties.