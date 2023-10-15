Bengaluru decks up in splendour for Navaratri festivities

With Navaratri right around the corner, Bengaluru is gearing up for a delightful fusion of celebrations cutting across regional borders.
DH interacted with members of several associations preparing captivating doll shows and vibrant processions to celebrate the grandeur of Durga Puja.
The North Bangalore Cultural Samiti, in its 46th year of organising Durga Puja celebrations, is exploring the theme of a ‘scroll’, delving into how the royalty received news during their rule. The Durga Pratima this year has been crafted by Tarun Pal Shilpi of Kumartuli, Kolkata.
"This year's puja will be hosted at the Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Sabhangana in Vijaya Bank Layout, Bilekahalli. As a special highlight on Navami, Pamela Bannerjee from Kolkata, will perform despite her physical challenges. There will be 20 stalls offering a delectable assortment of snacks and sweets. We are expecting a footfall of 20,000 visitors,” said Kalyan Pathak, member of the association.
A little girl shopping for dolls in Malleswaram.
DH Photo/ Krishnakumar P S
UTSAV, a socio-cultural organisation, is commemorating its 12th Durga Puja at the same location from October 20-24. Their idol is adorned in the traditional Daker Saaj, traditional ornaments made of silver foil. “The festivities will be inaugurated by Swami Nityasthanandaji, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Bangalore. The event encompasses traditional rituals, songs, and a dance recital, all against the backdrop of traditional Bengali Alpona motifs," said Kinshuk Roy, the ex-president of the organisation.
Bengali association BARSHA, in its 8th year of celebrations, has a 15-feet-tall idol inspired by Kolkata's renowned Maddox Square, which is adorned with vibrant gold ornaments weighing over 40 kg.
Their pandal is themed on a fusion of ancient Greek elegance and Bengal's rich heritage, said Priyanka Sinha Roy, a member.
“The highlight is a laser show depicting the journey of Chandrayaan 3 and the cosmic dance of Shiva Tandava,” she added.
Dasara Bengaluru will be organised at the Banappa Park, Cubbonpete by the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts Regional Centre, Bengaluru under the Ministry of Culture. Cultural programs, Kolaata performances, and a doll show will be followed by a grand Dasara procession.