Bengaluru decks up in splendour for Navaratri festivities

UTSAV, a socio-cultural organisation, is commemorating its 12th Durga Puja at the same location from October 20-24. Their idol is adorned in the traditional Daker Saaj, traditional ornaments made of silver foil. “The festivities will be inaugurated by Swami Nityasthanandaji, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Bangalore. The event encompasses traditional rituals, songs, and a dance recital, all against the backdrop of traditional Bengali Alpona motifs," said Kinshuk Roy, the ex-president of the organisation.