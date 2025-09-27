Bengaluru: Drug peddler gets 3 years in jail, Rs 50K fine

<p>Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru has sentenced a man to three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for illegally selling ganja (cannabis), an illicit drug.</p>.<p>Samuel alias Sham was found guilty of violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the 33rd Special Court on September 23. He is currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison. The case dates back to December 9, 2021, when police personnel from the Adugodi police station were conducting routine patrol duties. Acting on information, the team apprehended Samuel, who had come to the area to sell the drug.</p>.Bengaluru Metro’s fare hike: Confusion and contradictions.<p>During the operation, police seized 5.9 kg of ganja from his possession. A case was immediately registered under the NDPS Act.</p>