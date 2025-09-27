Menu
Bengaluru: Drug peddler gets 3 years in jail, Rs 50K fine

Samuel alias Sham was found guilty of violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the 33rd Special Court on September 23.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:11 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 21:11 IST
