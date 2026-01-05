<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>based engineer has developed an innovative AI-enabled helmet that records traffic violations in rea-time. Pankaj Tanwar took to his social media accounts to talk about his creation, where he "hacked his helmet into traffic police device".</p><p>"I was tired of stupid people on road so I hacked my helmet into a traffic police device," he wrote on X. </p>.<p>"While i ride, ai agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and proof with location & no plate goes straight to police," he added while also attaching images of the helmet and a picture that captured a man riding a two-wheeler without helmet. </p><p>The picture shows a red marking around the passenger who rides without a helmet, and details like location, number plate goes straight to the police. </p><p>Tanwar also posted a picture where a man was sticking his head out of car sunroof, while the device marked it as "stunt driving".</p><p>The post garnered over 2 million views and a flurry of comments, many asking the engineer to do something for reporting the potholes too. </p><p>"Super innovation," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "add a feature to report potholes, their inbox would explode."</p><p>"We need this tech for potholes," commented a third.</p><p>"Now this is truely revolutionary. 1000 people using this in bangalore with sending 100k emails per day!" commented a fourth.</p><p>As his post went viral, he even got a reply on X from Bengaluru City Police. </p>.<p>"We have come across your recent post regarding the helmet-based traffic violation detection concept and fount the idea innovative and interesting from a road safety perspective," the message read. </p>