Bengaluru faces several challenges related to cyber security, mobile malware: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Bengaluru faces several challenges - biggest cyber security threats, ransom extortion, cloud third party threats, mobile malware, weaponisation of legitimate tools, zero day vulnerability in supply chains, global attacks on business-, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Speaking at the ninth edition of Synergia Foundation's Conclave here, he said Karnataka is at the forefront of the most advanced technology industries including aerospace technology, defence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, satellites, telecommunication and it is pertinent to have such discussion in Bengaluru to ideate and align the three priorities of security business and government to situations that will arise in the future.