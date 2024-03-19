Bengaluru falling short by 500 million litres of water daily: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah mentioned that 6,900 borewells in the city out of 14,000 have dried up and 55 out of the 110 villages added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are facing water crisis. He assured that the Cauvery Stage V project will be completed by the end of June to ensure 775 MLD is available to meet the needs of the 110 villages.