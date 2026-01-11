Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru | Five injured in LPG explosion in Peenya

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 7.30 am on Friday at their rented house in Chokkasandra, where the workers were residing.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 20:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newspeenya

Follow us on :

Follow Us