Bengaluru | Five injured in LPG explosion in Peenya

<p>Bengaluru: Five construction workers have been severely injured in an explosion triggered by an LPG leakage in Peenya, north Bengaluru, police said. The injured have been identified as Anshuraj Chaudhary (18), Hussein Khan (21), Muzaffar Hussein (19), Arbaig Alam (26) and Rohit Chaudhary (20), all natives of Bihar and working in an under-construction site. </p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 7.30 am on Friday at their rented house in Chokkasandra, where the workers were residing. They had bought a private LPG cylinder which leaked late night. One of them lit the stove to make tea, and an explosion occurred. All the injured were shifted to Victoria Hospital. They sustained burn injuries to their faces and hands, and their condition is stable, officials said. </p>.<p>The force of the explosion caused cracks in the walls, and household articles were scattered across the house, officials added. </p>