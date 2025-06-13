Bengaluru: Free course for adults who have lost vision

<p>The National Federation of Blind, Karnataka chapter, will begin a new programme to provide structured rehabilitation and support to adults who have recently lost vision.</p>.<p>The federation said that the initiative, touted as South India's first such programme, seeks to provide practical skills to such persons.</p>.<p>The course curriculum includes mobility and orientation, essential living skills (hygiene, money handling and household management), time management, basic cooking skills, use of smart phones and other devices, communication skills, access to braille, and awareness of government schemes.</p>.<p>The three-month course will provide participants with food, lodging, and basic amenities. The deadline for applications is June 30. For details, call project director Mohan Kumar at 8197900171.</p>.<p>Link to application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFgmTnQ8y8er8MTw01X2QnjH0FSC4pZsz_tZy120t8SQzISA/viewform?usp=header.</p>