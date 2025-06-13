Menu
Bengaluru: Free course for adults who have lost vision

The federation said that the initiative, touted as South India's first such programme, seeks to provide practical skills to such persons.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 22:00 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 22:00 IST
India News Bengaluru Bengaluru news

