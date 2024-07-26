Bengaluru Governance Bill may resurrect Akrama Sakrama

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which has been referred to a joint legislative committee for scrutiny, proposes to give new wings to the controversial Akrama Sakrama scheme that was stayed by the Supreme Court.

What’s more, besides regularising up to 25% violations in non-residential buildings and 50% violations in residential buildings, the Congress government has brought up the cut-off date to accommodate recent violations.

The bill, which came up for discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday and was subsequently kept on hold, has a separate chapter on regularisation of certain unlawful buildings.

The commissioner or the joint commissioner of the zone has been empowered to regularise buildings constructed at least one year prior to the date of notification of this act.

In the BBMP Act 2020, the government had kept the cut-off date as October 2014, on the lines of the Akrama Sakrama Act. Considering that the bill will take a minimum of six months to come into effect, even the recent violations stand to benefit.



"Where the building is built abutting the neighbouring property or where the setback provided is less than the limit prescribed in bye-laws, violation up to 25% in case of non-residential buildings and 50% in case of residential buildings may be regularised,” the bill states.