Hotel association urges BBMP to regulate roadside eateries

The hoteliers, in the letter, noted that there are close to 30,000 roadside eateries that are operating illegally and are not hygienic. “The high court has also noted that such eateries should be regulated. Recently, a few students fell sick after consuming pani puri from a roadside eatery. Given that the heat is increasing and the city is reeling under a water crisis, it is our collective responsibility to take measures to prevent the spread of diseases like Cholera and dengue,” the letter stated.