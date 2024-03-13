Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat begins March 15; return leg from March 16

Bengaluru: The Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Kalaburagi will start on March 15. The first leg of the return journey will start on March 16.

Train number 22232 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 2.20 pm and reach Kalaburagi at 11.30 pm. The train will not run on Thursdays.

The return journey — train number 22231 — will depart from Kalaburagi at 5.15 am to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 2 pm. The train will not run on Fridays.

The commercial stoppages will be at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Mantralayam Road and Raichur in both directions. The train will have eight coaches, including one Executive Class, the South Western Railway (SWR) said.