<p>Bengaluru: Eight people, including a constable, arrested in a kidnapping case, have been remanded in police custody for four days. </p>.<p>The suspects were produced before a court on Sunday and the police asked for seven days of custody. The court, however, granted only four days. </p>.<p>The suspects were arrested on Saturday for kidnapping four call centre employees in Koramangala and extorting Rs 8.90 lakh from them online. Among the arrested was Chalapathy, a police constable from Kolar. </p><p>The others are Pavan, 30, a seller of rejected goods; Bharath, 26, a painter; Prashanth Kumar, 26, a petrol station worker; Tejas Dave, 30, a garage worker; Zabihulla, 30, a welder; Atheeq Ur Rahman, 30, also a seller of rejected goods; and Prashanth Kumar, 26, also a petrol station worker. Except for Tejas, who is from Ahmedabad, the rest are from different parts of Kolar. </p>.<p>Police also seized two vehicles and recovered details about the digitally extorted sum. Further probe is on. A was registered at the Koramangala police station under relevant BNS sections, including kidnapping and extortion. </p>