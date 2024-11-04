Home
Bengaluru man dies after sitting on bursting firecracker box to win challenge

Six people have been arrested
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 12:28 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 12:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakafirecrackers

