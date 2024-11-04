Bengaluru man dies after sitting on bursting firecracker box to win challenge

<p>Bengaluru: Six people have been arrested after a 32-year-old man died when he sat on a box of firecrackers as part of a dare in southern Bengaluru, police officials said. The deceased was Shabari M, a resident of Konanakunte. </p><p>According to police, on the evening of October 31, Shabari, a daily-wage worker, was celebrating Deepavali with six men known to him. All were drunk, police said. </p>.Bengaluru reports 174 firecracker-related eye injuries on Diwali; kids & bystanders bear the brunt.<p>Senior officers said that at one point, Shabari was asked to sit on a lit box of firecrackers. </p><p>"The suspects told the victim that if he sat on the box of bursting crackers, they would buy him an auto-rickshaw," a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>. "Otherwise, he would have to leave town, they dared him." </p><p>CCTV footage reviewed by <em>DH</em> shows Shabari sitting on the box of firecrackers as one of the suspects lit it. A few moments later, Shabari laid on the ground as he sustained severe injuries. He was then taken to a hospital.</p>.Duped by fake videos, 2 Bengaluru residents lose Rs 95L to cyber criminals.<p>"The victim died on November 3," a senior police officer said. </p><p>Konanakunte police have registered a case under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested Naveen Kumar, Dinakaran, Sathyavelu, Karthik, Satish and Santosh Kumar. Further probe is underway, according to police.</p>