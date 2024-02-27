Bengaluru Metro: Recurring delays on Purple Line annoy office-goers

Bengaluru: Train services on Namma Metro's Purple Line were delayed during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, disrupting the plans of thousands of office-goers.

This was the third disruption on the Purple Line since January. On February 20, a technical snag disrupted trains for nearly four hours. A similar problem halted the services on January 27. And on January 5, services were stopped between Yeshwantpur and Nagasandra on the Green Line after a passenger jumped on the track.

Passengers say the disruption on Tuesday could have been avoided.