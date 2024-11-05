Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension set to open on Nov 7

A top official in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a test run on the new line would take place at 11.30 am on Wednesday with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries in attendance.

"Full commercial operations will begin on November 7, as per the regular schedule (5 am onwards)," the official told DH.

A formal inauguration will take place at a later date, the official said.

On Monday, citizens questioned the delay in opening the line, saying it could have alleviated the severe traffic congestion witnessed on Tumakuru Road as people returned to the city after the long weekend.

Once the entire Green Line becomes operational, trains will run every five minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during other times, according to the BMRCL