Bengaluru North City Corporation holds ‘walkaluru’ to assess state of footpaths 

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation held its sixth edition of project 'walkaluru', - a walk to assess the condition of footpaths. This edition covered a ten-km stretch of footpath in Yelahanka, and more than 100 people participated in the walk. The walk started from Sheshadripuram College on Doddaballapur Main Road and proceeded through Radial 1st A Main Road, 16th 'B' Cross, and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road. </p>.<p>"The main objective of the initiative was to enable citizens to walk without fear, obstruction, or inconvenience. It was also communicated that pedestrians can report obstacles by sharing photos or videos with the corporation, and corrective action would be taken promptly," the corporation said in a press release.</p>.<p>Surprisingly, a majority of the participants said that the walk on the footpath was satisfactory and only six obstacles were reported. Of them, two were Bescom-related encroachments, one was related to encroachment on footpath by a petrol bunk, two others were related to parking of vehicles on the footpath, and another two complaints about illegal banners and flex occupying the footpath.</p>