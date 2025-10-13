<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation conducted a midnight cleaning drive on Saturday along a 7.1-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road, from Ramamurthy Nagar bridge to Veerannapalya Junction.</p>.<p>The road was covered with dust and debris from ongoing metro construction.</p>.<p>The drive followed an inspection by Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, who said that 75 auto-tippers, 16 tractors, two compactors, two jetting machines, four mechanical sweepers, and three JCBs were deployed for large-scale desilting and waste clearance.</p>.<p>Such was the state of the stretch that the corporation claimed to have removed 28 tonnes of silt using 16 tractors, 18 tonnes of garbage, and several tree branches; 11 bus stops were cleaned using jetting machines.</p>.<p>“About 375 pourakarmikas of Sarvagna Nagar division were part of the drive,” the press note said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, residents urged the corporation to consider white-topping service roads, even short stretches of 100 metres, at spots where potholes frequently appear — particularly near the Hennur police station, Ramamurthy Nagar bridge, and Kasturinagar bus stop.</p>