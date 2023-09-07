Home
Bengaluru: Pain relief clinic inaugurated at Victoria Hospital

It will cater to patients with acute and chronic pain, like those suffering from cancer, and with musculoskeletal, spinal and joint problems.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 05:39 IST

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated a pain clinic at Victoria Hospital, during the Teacher's Day celebrations at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Tuesday.

According to BMCRI, the clinic is the first of its kind in a government medical college hospital. It will cater to patients with acute and chronic pain, like those suffering from cancer, and with musculoskeletal, spinal and joint problems.

The clinic functions from 9 am to 4 pm and is managed by the hospital's department of anaesthesia. Started as a pilot project recently, the clinic has already catered to over 200 people.

Patil also inaugurated the hospital's second MRI machine.

(Published 07 September 2023, 05:39 IST)
