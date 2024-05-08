Bengaluru police summon BJP's Nadda, Malviya & Vijayendra over animated video on Muslims

The Bengaluru Police have summoned BJP national president J P Nadda, the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra over a controversial animated video about Muslims.

In the notices sent on May 6, the High Grounds Police asked the trio to appear for questioning within seven days.

"For the purpose of investigation of the said case, you are hereby directed to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am within seven days of the issuance date,” reads the notice issued under Section 41(a) of the CRPC.

On May 4, BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle shared the video showing the Congress party "favouring" Muslims at the expense of SC, ST, and other communities.