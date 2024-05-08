Bengaluru police summon BJP's Nadda, Malviya & Vijayendra over animated video on Muslims

The Bengaluru Police have summoned BJP national president J P Nadda, the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra over a controversial animated video about Muslims.
In the notices sent on May 6, the High Grounds Police asked the trio to appear for questioning within seven days.
"For the purpose of investigation of the said case, you are hereby directed to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am within seven days of the issuance date,” reads the notice issued under Section 41(a) of the CRPC.
On May 4, BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle shared the video showing the Congress party "favouring" Muslims at the expense of SC, ST, and other communities.
The next day, Ramesh Babu, the Chairman of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Party's Media and Communication Wing, filed a complaint at the High Grounds police station.
The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.
The FIR noted that the post shared by the BJP with the title “Yecchara, Yecchara, Yecchara,” which translates to “Beware, Beware, Beware”, violates the model code of conduct (MCC) currently in force because of the Lok Sabha polls.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has written to X (formerly Twitter) to take down the post.
Published 08 May 2024, 11:22 IST