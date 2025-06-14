Bengaluru police summons rowdies as preventive measure

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Friday summoned all known rowdies for a listing exercise, with jurisdictional DCPs warning them of strict action.</p>.<p>City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh called this a preventive measure to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>Singh also met the city’s women DCPs — Sarah Fathiema, Anitha Haddannavar, Siri Gowri, and Kshama Mishra — to discuss safety measures for women and children.</p>.<p>At a press conference on Friday, Singh clarified that it was not a "rowdy parade", but a preventive measure aimed at maintaining law and order.</p>