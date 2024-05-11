Bengaluru records lowest maximum temperature since March  

Bengaluru: Having experienced close to two months of extreme hot weather, Bengaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature since March.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data put the maximum temperature in the city at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The temperature had been this low only for a couple of days in February.
Coming after a long streak of extreme hot weather, Friday’s maximum of 31.9 degrees Celsius was 1.3 degrees below average for Bengaluru for May.
Data accessed by DH showed that the lowest maximum temperature in February was 30.4 degrees Celsius.
“The lowest maximum temperature (for March) we recorded was 32.6 degrees Celsius on March 22, and in April, the city experienced extreme temperatures owing to the lack of rains. The lowest maximum temperature we recorded was only 34 degrees Celsius in April,” an IMD official told DH.
IMD, Bengaluru, scientist and director CS Patil said the rain has helped cool down the temperatures, even as he predicted more downpours next week.
Start of May
Since the beginning of May, the mercury has dropped significantly due to the rain — from 38.1 degrees Celsius on May 1 to 31.9 degrees Celsius in the space of 10 days.
“We are confident that the city will receive close to normal rainfall this May. If we get rain as expected, the temperatures will continue to remain low,” Patil said.
Bengaluru usually receives 128.7 mm of rainfall in May.
Rainfall till Tuesday
IMD’s recent forecast showed that the city will get light to moderate rain with gusty winds till May 14. Downpours will occur mostly in the evening or at night. Temperatures will hover around a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, over the next two days.
Published 10 May 2024, 19:45 IST