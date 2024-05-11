Bengaluru records lowest maximum temperature since March  

Bengaluru: Having experienced close to two months of extreme hot weather, Bengaluru recorded the lowest maximum temperature since March.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data put the maximum temperature in the city at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The temperature had been this low only for a couple of days in February.

Coming after a long streak of extreme hot weather, Friday’s maximum of 31.9 degrees Celsius was 1.3 degrees below average for Bengaluru for May.