Bengaluru's Gen Z voters draw a blank about election basics

Gowri Krishnawamy, a resident of Banashankari 3rd Stage, said policies to regulate traffic congestion and rejuvenate dried up lakes must be given priority. “We know how the water crisis has affected us in the last couple of months,” she said, adding that a successful candidate must ensure conservation of forest, water, and natural resources rather than focusing only on urban infrastructure. “The earlier they complete the metro works, the better,” the 20-year-old law student said.