Bengaluru techie on ‘paid sex’ website falls into sextortion trap

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old engineer in southeastern Bengaluru fell into a sextortion trap after using a sketchy website that advertised for ‘paid sex’.
Police are also investigating the role of a larger network as the young engineer was allegedly told by the suspect to borrow money from some loan apps if he couldn’t pay upfront.
The victim, John Philips (name changed), a resident of HSR Layout, alleged that in September this year, he opened a website after seeing an advertisement for paid sex. There he met the suspect.
Philips told the police that he began a conversation with the woman, which went on for some time. Then the texts began getting intimate. Later, Philips found out that the suspect followed him on Instagram after he shared his details.
“The suspect followed the victim through three separate Instagram accounts,” a well-placed police source told DH.
Philips, in his complaint, alleged that the suspect began messaging him on WhatsApp from three different numbers and threatened him that their intimate conversations would be shared with his Instagram followers, unless he paid up.
The victim told the police that he paid Rs 6,28,901 to the suspect, with the entire episode occurring between September 1 and November 25, the FIR noted. A case has been registered by the Southeast Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police.
Loan app option
When Philips paid some money, the suspect allegedly suggested he borrow from apps offering personal loans if he couldn’t arrange the sum.
“It is suspected that there might be a network, which involves these loan apps and their agents,” the source quoted previously said.
The golden hour
CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said that the golden hour in sextortion cases was for the person to immediately cease communication when the other acts suspiciously, demands money or begins issuing threats.
"If you alert the police in the first instance, the action will be swift and you will be safe,” Baba told DH. “Don’t waste time continuing the conversation. Stop the chat the moment the suspect begins demanding money and threatening. When your instinct kicks in that there is something wrong, cease all communication.”
The senior officer stressed that victims should report the incidents. “There are many who don’t report. This allows the scamsters to grow big and trap other innocent people using the same phone numbers and the modus operandi until a case is filed."
According to the police, people who engage in intimate chats share private information and explicit videos and photographs, and are more prone to sextortion.
Police advisory
* Avoid dubious apps and websites. Use trusted sources.
* Ignore sketchy advertisements offering dating services on social media.
* Be sceptical of those you meet and verify the profiles and photos.
* Avoid sharing intimate details, sensitive information and explicit imagery, even if requested.
* Establish a boundary when you are interacting online.
* When the other person acts suspiciously or demands money, cease communication immediately.
* Call 1930 (cybercrime helpline) or 112