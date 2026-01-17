<p>To curb unauthorised autorickshaws, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) plans to introduce verification stickers to be displayed on the exterior of the autos.</p>.<p>The stickers will help both police and commuters identify unauthorised autos, said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). "This is still being planned; we will execute it soon," he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Display cards</p>.<p>The BTP is also set to launch QR code-enabled display cards for autos.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Linked to the Astram App, these will display the driver's photograph, address, contact, licence, and vehicle registration.</p>.<p>The display cards were slated for a mid-January launch, but were delayed by technical snags. "We are positive the cards will be available by the end of January," Reddy said.</p>.<p>Every driver will need separate display cards for each auto rented. The cards are customised for drivers and not linked to owners or permits, Reddy explained.</p>.<p>Verification stickers and QR-enabled display cards will help curb illegal autos, said MA Saleem, DG&IGP of Karnataka. "Both identification documents will be mandatory for all autos in Bengaluru," he said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Only 45,000 autos recalibrated for new fares</span></p>.<p>As of May 2025, Bengaluru had 3.6 lakh registered autos, but only 45,000 have calibrated meters for the new fares introduced in August.</p>.<p>After four years, the base fare rose to Rs 36 for the first 1.9 km, up from Rs 30. The fare for each subsequent kilometre is now Rs 18, earlier Rs 15.</p>.<p>Yet, complaints over fare violations persist, with overcharging rampant.</p>.<p>"We have raised awareness and extended the meter recalibration deadline to December-end, but the response from drivers has been poor.</p>.<p>"From Saturday, we will run a three-day drive to nab autos not calibrated with the new fares. Offenders will be fined Rs 500," a senior official from the Department of Legal Metrology said.</p>