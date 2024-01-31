Bengaluru: Underground metro line to achieve two milestones in a week

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Bhadra, currently digging a north-bound 1,186-metre-long tunnel from Venkateshpura to KG Halli, is expected to achieve a breakthrough on February 7. Its sister TBM Tunga, which emerged out of KG Halli in December after boring 1,184.4 metres from Venkateshpura, is scheduled to be launched for its next tunnelling assignment between KG Halli and Nagavara on February 1, well-placed sources in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have told DH.