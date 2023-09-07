Union dispute overshadows Bengaluru Metro Mitra launch     

The much-awaited launch of the metre-based, first- and last-mile auto-rickshaw application Metro Mitra was marred by ruckus at the Jayanagar metro station on Wednesday.
What started off as an argument before the application’s beta launch blew out of proportion as a section of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) associated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staked claim to the name of the union, arguing that ARDU could not be associated with Metro Mitra.
Rudramurthy and Pattabhiram, the brains behind the Metro Mitra app, have now snapped ties with ARDU.
"The CITU had issues with us using the name ARDU for Metro Mitra. We are now starting a new Section 8 company, not associated with any union, named Professional Drivers Association, to operate Metro Mitra," said Rudramurthy.
While the driver-facing application has been launched, this name contestation issue has delayed its availability to the general metro commuting public.
The Metro Mitra application will be made available to the public via QR codes and the WhatsApp chatbot soon.