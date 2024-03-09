Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fleeced despite price cap on tankers

"It takes us multiple attempts to negotiate and finally agree upon a favourable price with the unregistered suppliers, especially when we bargain based on the government-capped price. However, when there are worst-hit places, people have no choice but to pay high to the suppliers regardless of whether registered or unregistered. They immediately decline our requests unless we pay a minimum of Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000,” he said while adding that the registered tankers refuse to supply, blaming longer routes and distance.