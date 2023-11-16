Bengaluru West Traffic Police crack down on wheelies

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West Traffic Police conducted a special operation on Tuesday, slapping 10 cases of illegal wheelie stunts.
During the crackdown, they seized 14 motorcycles and took four individuals into custody for interrogation. These suspects were apprehended while performing wheelies on Nagarbhavi’s Outer Ring Road. The police identified two groups responsible for these stunts, one from Laggere and the other from Malagala.
Further investigations by the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police disclosed that most of the culprits were minors who had dropped out of school. These individuals were executing wheelies and creating video reels for social media platforms like Instagram.
“Social platforms will be analysed, CCTV footage will be scrutinised and police on mufti will keep a close watch on the altered silencers and altered two-wheelers to nab the wheelie performers,” the statement read.