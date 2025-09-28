Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru | WhatsApp BDA grievances; chairman will meet you in 30 days

Members of the public can raise long-pending grievances via a dedicated WhatsApp number, and the BDA will invite them for an open house meeting with the chairman within 30 days.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 20:53 IST
Bengaluru newsWhatsAppBDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us