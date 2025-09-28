Bengaluru | WhatsApp BDA grievances; chairman will meet you in 30 days

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to improve transparency and redress public grievances in a timely manner, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has introduced open house meetings. </p>.<p>Members of the public can raise long-pending grievances via a dedicated WhatsApp number, and the BDA will invite them for an open house meeting with the chairman within 30 days. The meeting will be live-streamed to ensure transparency in grievance redress. </p>.<p>Senior officials said the initiative followed government directives to improve transparency and accountability in the BDA. </p>.Bengaluru man refuses breathalyser, misbehaves with cops, tries to flee in Indiranagar; arrested.<p>“If you have a long-pending grievance with BDA, and if you are on the right side of the law, you can send a photocopy of your petition by WhatsApp. BDA invites you within 30 days for the Open House meeting chaired by the chairman and your grievance will be discussed threadbare and a final decision will be taken, unless legal complications are involved,” BDA Commissioner Manivannan P wrote on X. </p>.<p>However, BDA site allottees are not confident about the move. A site allottee from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout called it “possibly an eyewash” and said “nothing fruitful would come out of it.”</p>.<p>“Maybe, they will address smaller problems. But they already know about the bigger infrastructure problems. I don’t think this will help address such core issues,” said a site allottee, who did not want to be named. </p>.<p>However, another resident said it was still a step forward.</p>.<p>“It is difficult to get even a small amount of work done in the BDA. Even if this initiative can help address small grievances, it will be a big relief for site allottees,” said a resident of Anjanapura. </p>.<p>The WhatsApp number for public to raise the grievances is 9483166622. </p>