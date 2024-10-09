Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman killed in serial accident; car drags her for several metres

The police identified the victim as Monika S, a receptionist at a motorcycle showroom in Papareddy Palya. She resided in Sonnenahalli, around seven kilometers from her workplace.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 03:36 IST
India NewsBengaluruRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us