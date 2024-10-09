Bengaluru: Woman killed in serial accident; car drags her for several metres

<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman riding her scooter to work was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on 100 Feet Road in Vishweshwaraiah Layout, western Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>The police identified the victim as Monika S, a receptionist at a motorcycle showroom in Papareddy Palya. She resided in Sonnenahalli, around seven kilometers from her workplace.</p>.<p>Police reports said Monika collided with a BMTC electric bus near Ullal lake while it was en route to Kengeri Satellite Town. The impact threw her off the scooter, narrowly avoiding the bus’ wheels. Unfortunately, she fell in front of a car trailing behind, which dragged her over 50 feet, causing severe injuries.</p>.KSRTC bus accident in Kozhikode, one dead, several injured.<p>“She lost a significant amount of blood and died on the spot. Although she was transported to a hospital, doctors declared her brought dead,” an investigator stated.</p>.<p>Monika was reportedly wearing a helmet, but it came off during the accident, leading to severe head and torso injuries. The incident occurred around 9.50 am, roughly three kilometres from her home.</p>.<p>Monika was married and lived with her husband.</p>.<p><strong>Motorists irked</strong> </p>.<p>The accident left motorists along 100 Feet Road frustrated as one lane on the road has been closed for pipeline work, forcing two-way traffic on a single lane.</p>.<p>The police have registered a case against the BMTC bus and car drivers, and an investigation is underway. An FIR was filed at the Jnanabharathi traffic police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.</p>