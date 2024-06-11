Bengaluru's 1,200 parks to remain open to public 17 hours a day

Bengaluru: All 1,200 neighbourhood parks in Bengaluru will remain open from 5 am to 10 pm. That’s 17 hours a day. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement on Tuesday.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, directed the municipal body to fix all dysfunctional street lights and deploy security personnel to guard open spaces.

“Parks are currently open during certain hours of the day. There was a request to keep these public places open even in the afternoon. Parks used to be open only from 5 am and 10 am and from 1:30 pm to 8 pm. Henceforth, all parks will remain open from 5 am to 10 pm,” he said.