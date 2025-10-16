<p>Bengaluru: The persistent issue of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru's </a>crumbling infrastructure and crippling traffic congestion has once again sparked a wave of public frustration from the city's top business leaders, with many taking to social media to voice their dismay. </p><p>The latest appraisal comes from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zepto">Zepto </a>co-founder Aadit Palicha, who, in a recent podcast, branded his commute to the airport as "the most painful thing" he has to do one or two times a month. </p><p>"The biggest problem that I have in my life is the commute whenever I need to take a flight from where I stay in Bangalore to the airport,” he said. </p><p>The corporate community, including IT Companies and Industries Association, has reiterated the urgent need for government intervention to restore the city's infrastructure, calling for a transparent roadmap for improving roads, metro connectivity and public utilities. Many employees, losing productive hours in traffic, continue to advocate for a state-mandated Work From Home (WFH) policy to ease road congestion.</p>.Bengaluru traffic policeman suspended for slapping motorcyclist.<p><strong>Panathur road reopens on Oct 24</strong></p><p>Commuters struggling with the recent heavy traffic on Varthur–Marathahalli Road and Vibgyor Road may get some relief. </p><p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Thursday acknowledged that the congestion is due to the ongoing closure of Panathur Road and promised that it would reopen next Friday (October 24). </p><p>A BTP advisory stated: "Since Panathur Road is closed, there is a lot of traffic on Varthur-Marathahalli Road and Vibgyor Road. Panathur Road will be opened for public use from next Friday. This should ease traffic on the Varthur-Marathahalli stretch and also reduce congestion on ORR too." </p><p>Until then, the BTP advised all vehicle users to continue planning their travel with due consideration for potential delays on the alternative routes. </p><p>The closure of Panathur Road was reportedly initiated for white-topping work, an essential, though disruptive, development. However, the temporary shutdown has severely affected daily commuters on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly those heading through the Varthur-Marathahalli tech corridor. </p><p>The announcement of the road’s impending reopening has been welcomed by office-goers and the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), who have long called for better planning and execution of civic works to minimise commuter inconvenience.</p>