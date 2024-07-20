Bengaluru's Dorekere lake rich in biodiversity, says study

Bengaluru: A lake is not just an area impounding water running from the urban sprawls of Bengaluru, but a rich centre of biodiversity, as shown by a recent study on Dorekere lake.
The study, conducted by ActionAid Association (India), has documented 230 species of floora and fauna, including 73 species of herbs and shrubs, 57 tree species and 74 bird species in the 28-acre lake, which is next to the Kumaraswamy Layout lake in the southwestern part of the city.
Throwing light on the ecosystem services provided by the lake, a note on the study said: "Biodiversity helps ecosystems recover from famine, drought, disease and mitigate climate change."
Journalist and popular science writer Nagesh Hegde noted that the number of trees in Bengaluru have come down from 400 to 227.
"Some of them are under the custody of the Revenue Department, others with the BDA and Revenue Department. There are some lakes whose custodian nobody knows," he said.
Noting that the realty boom and unscientific disposal of waste were choking the lakes, he called upon the public to protect the natural environment.
The study report, a result of a year-long exercise, said that among the 74 birds documented in the lake, 11 are migratory and four have been classified as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The study also documented 26 species of butterflies belonging to five families.
The study, supported by the Austrian Consulate-General, has recommended development of the wetland as a buffer zone to provide nesting and foraging space for birds. It said there was a need to balance the growth of native and non-native species of trees and check monocultures.
"Due to the receding water levels, many species of waders were busy foraging in the shallow waters of the lake. Feral dogs were seen chasing ducks and are indeed a threat to these birds. Measures should be taken to prevent dogs from entering the lake bed," it said.
Published 19 July 2024, 22:06 IST