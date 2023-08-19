Bengaluru's Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra to replace eucalyptus with native trees

The government had in 2010 notified 412 acres of the 558-acre campus as a biodiversity heritage site. Members of the board visited the site recently to hear the version from the officials. UAS-B Vice Chancellor S V Suresh told DH that the eucalyptus trees were being removed as per the procedure. “It has been a long-drawn procedure. Most of the decisions were made before I became the vice-chancellor. However, we have followed the rules. The aim is to arrest the drastic decrease in ground water which has a direct impact on our research activities,” he said.