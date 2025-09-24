Menu
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Nimhans launches Ayush Maan integrative medicine programme

Integrative Medicine is a combination of allopathy medicines, yoga and ayurvedic treatments like panchakarma for the mental well-being of the patients.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 21:43 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 21:43 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNIMHANS

