<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Mental Health Education at Nimhans will conduct a one-day workshop on August 30 to train the public in handling psychological emergencies.</p>.<p>Titled 'Immediate Care for Psychological Events and Emergencies', the programme will help participants identify early warning signs of mental health disorders and offer immediate, empathetic support.</p><p>Nimhans has designed the workshop for people from all backgrounds, including those without training in behavioural sciences.</p>.<p>The session will be on from 9 am to 4 pm at Seminar Hall 1, Dr MV Govindaswamy Centre, Nimhans. The fee is Rs 500, and registrations close on August 28.</p>.<p>For details, email mheducation.nimhans@gmail.com or call 080-26995156.</p>