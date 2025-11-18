Menu
Bengaluru's Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar turns traffic constable for a day as part of police's 'Be a Cop...' initiative

Kumar described the experience as good and insightful. He revealed that he had long aspired to take up the duty after learning about the BTP initiative.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 11:40 IST
Bengaluru newsMLAS Suresh KumarBengaluru trafficTrendingRajajinagartraffic constable

