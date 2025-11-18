<p>Bengaluru: Rajajinagar MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-suresh-kumar">S Suresh Kumar</a> on Tuesday swapped his legislator duties for a traffic police vest, taking to the streets as part of the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s (BTP) ‘Be a Cop for the Day’ initiative. For nearly three hours, from 9 am to 11.30 am, the MLA personally managed traffic at the Bhashyam circle gaining firsthand experience of the enforcement challenges faced by the department.</p><p>Speaking to DH after his stint, Kumar described the experience as good and insightful. He revealed that he had long aspired to take up the duty after learning about the BTP initiative on social media. Following a chat with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, he registered through the Astram app and chose his preferred junction.</p>.'I was 19 when my life changed at Ashoka hotel': BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar revisits Emergency.<p>The MLA noted that the current exercise helped him realise and experience the challenges faced by the traffic police.</p><p>He highlighted common violations, including riders going without helmets, using phones while driving, triple riding, and parking on footpaths has become a mentality among the public. </p><p>Kumar criticised the traffic culture in the city, stating that while citizens in Singapore consider following rules an "inborn duty," here in Bengaluru, "to violate or breaking traffic rules is an inborn right."</p>.'70% of traffic congestion in Bengaluru city caused by vehicle breakdowns': Experts say.<p>"Many I observed were used to stop on the pedestrian crossing obstructing the walkers, so I advised them not to break rules," he said.</p><p>He believes the initiative is a crucial public engagement tool, designed to make citizens understand traffic violations and their repercussions, thereby deterring them from breaking rules.</p><p>To further cement the relationship between authorities and the public, Kumar announced that he has requested the BTP to permit him and his party workers to engage in traffic control every Monday at eight important junctions across the city.</p>