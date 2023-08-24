Bescom cracks down on unauthorised cables

In the wake of consecutive incidents involving electric pole crashes due to loosely hanging Optic Fibre Cables (OFC), Bescom has issued a public notice, warning all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to remove illegal cables attached to electric poles maintained by Bescom within seven days.
Stressing that the safety of citizens takes precedence, Bescom emphasised that the cables found hanging on the poles beyond the seven-day deadline will be mercilessly severed.
A senior Bescom official said, “All of these cables are unauthorised and pose a threat to both citizens and Bescom’s infrastructure. We removed many of them earlier but they continue to pop up. We have issued a public notice to reach out to all the ISPs.”
On Wednesday, several Bescom workers were spotted removing the illegal cables.
WFH disrupted?
Bescom’s decision, however, has triggered concerns among citizens about potential disruptions to their internet connections. Many tech professionals in the city — particularly those working remotely — said they plan to reach out to their ISPs to ensure uninterrupted services.
This notice has been issued in the aftermath of an incident where a 21-year-old student suffered 35 per cent burns when a pole crashed down in SG Palya on Tuesday. Similarly, on August 19, a pole collapsed on a 23-year-old youth in Devarabeesanahalli.