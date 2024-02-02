JOIN US
Bengaluru: Bescom junior engineer arrested for accepting Rs 4.5-lakh bribe

Last Updated 01 February 2024, 21:30 IST

Bengaluru: A Junior Engineer (JE) from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) was arrested by the Lokayukta police on Thursday for accepting a bribe.

The arrested, identified as Nagaraj Narasimha, was posted at the JE, E8 sub-division, O&M unit, Bescom, Banaswadi.

According to officials, Narasimha sought a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to sanction a new power supply. Based on a complaint by an electrical contractor, Lokayukta sleuths set up a trap and caught Narasimha accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 near a public park. 

Narasimha was booked under Section 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(Published 01 February 2024, 21:30 IST)
India NewsBengaluruCrimebribery

