Bescom partners with BBMP to clear overgrowing vegetation disrupting power supply   

Bengaluru: Bescom has teamed up with the BBMP in a fresh effort to clear overgrowing vegetation disrupting power supply.
This would mean both agencies would embark on clearing tree branches, creepers, bushes and shrubs that grow rapidly due to monsoon rains.
"This joint effort is aimed to prevent disruptions in power supply, improve the reliability of power supply, ensure public safety, facilitate smoother maintenance operations and address safety concerns posed by such vegetation near electrical infrastructure,” a release from Bescom said.
The Chief Engineers (Electrical) and Superintending Engineers (Electrical) of the Operations and Maintenance Divisions in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (North and South) will lead the initiative and ensure effective coordination between Bescom and BBMP for the smooth execution of the activities undertaken.
Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Besom, said: “Bescom remains committed to providing uninterrupted power and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.”
“Instructions have been issued to the Bescom officers concerned to work hand-in-hand with their counterparts in the BBMP, ensuring adequate manpower, materials, vehicles and equipment are provided for the timely execution of this initiative,” he added.
Published 20 September 2024, 21:32 IST