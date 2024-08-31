Bescom to snap power connections if dues not cleared within 30 days

Bengaluru: To improve revenue collection and achieve financial stability, Bescom has announced that it will disconnect power connections if consumers fail to pay their monthly bills within 30 days of receipt.
Consumers who pay their bills within 15 days of receiving them will not incur any interest. However, if payments are made within the following 15 days, an additional interest will be charged. After this 30-day period, Bescom will snap the power connections.
The electricity company said the enforcement is in accordance with regulations set by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).
"Currently, after the meter-reading exercise, during the first 15 days of every month, meter readers, along with linemen, used to revisit the premises of consumers with outstanding bills to disconnect their electricity supply. Starting September 1, linemen will accompany the meter readers on the first visit itself and immediately disconnect the electricity supply of consumers with overdue bills,” the statement said.
Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said this measure is essential for ensuring financial discipline.
"Financial discipline is crucial for Bescom’s survival, which is why we have decided to strictly enforce revenue collection starting September 1,” he said.
However, citizens feel this policy will primarily impact residential and industrial consumers, while government departments, which are the largest defaulters, may escape the penalty.
"We have been hearing reports that government departments owe Bescom thousands of crores in arrears. Instead of targeting them, Bescom is trying to increase revenue from residential consumers, whose arrears are usually just a few thousand rupees,” said Vasudha K, a resident of South Bengaluru.
When asked how Bescom plans to recover already accumulated dues, senior officials said the disconnection drive is ongoing.
"We have been issuing notices, and the disconnection drive is a continuous process. We will pursue all defaulters,” a senior Bescom official stated.
Earlier, DH reported that various government departments owe Bescom nearly Rs 6,800 crore in power supply dues, significantly affecting the company’s financial stability.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:32 IST