Bengaluru: Bescom worker electrocuted to death while on duty

A 35-year-old Bescom contract worker died on Sunday due to electrocution while on duty near Hoskote. The victim, Anil, was a resident of Kolar. On Sunday, electric poles near Vijayanagar Gate in Malur Road were being replaced as part of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway project. The power was turned off during the work. Anil climbed onto one of the poles for repair work. When the power was turned back on, he was electrocuted. Anil died while he was still on top of the pole.