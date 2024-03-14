Beyond rooftops: Solar panels may expand to common areas

Bengaluru: Households and apartment complexes across the state might be able to install solar power panels in common areas such as parking lots, gardens and other open spaces inside their premises.
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), in its recent discussion paper titled ‘Determination of Tariff and Norms in Respect of Solar Power Projects (including Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic Projects) for FY25’, has proposed to allow solar rooftop systems in all areas within the premises of a building.
Many consumers, especially apartment complexes, had petitioned the KERC to allow solar panels in areas apart from rooftops since their building designs would not provide enough space to install a panel on rooftops.
Considering the requests, the KERC has proposed to allow the installation of solar panels even on the ground and this would follow the same process and working model as the Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic (SRTPV) systems.
“...SRTPV consumers have approached the commission informing that solar panels for implementing SRTPV plants should be allowed on the ground within the premises if there is no space on the building or having no shadow tree area or other issues, but within the sanctioned load or 2000 kW, whichever is lower. Hence, it is proposed to allow the SRTPV plants implemented on rooftop and ground within the sanctioned load limit, as SRTPV plants and tariff will be as per kW scale,” the paper read.
This could especially be helpful in rural areas where the house construction style does not allow for a rooftop, a senior KERC official told DH. “In rural areas, many houses do not have the option to install rooftop solar systems owing to their design. But they would have ample space on the ground. Such households can now get the benefits,” the official added.
The commission has also proposed to remove the capacity restriction of 2,000 kW for installing SRTPV systems and plans to allow consumers to install solar systems up to their sanctioned load.
To promote the use of solar energy and to make the process of installing rooftop systems seamless, the KERC said that all escoms should allow consumers to file applications online. These applications should be attended to in a timely manner. Once the application is approved and the on-ground work is completed, consumers can also upload the work completion report online and the officials should commission the system within five working days of receiving the work completion report. Failure to commission the system within five days will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 for each day delayed and this will be passed on to the consumer.
(Published 13 March 2024, 22:16 IST)