Big disruption on Bengaluru Metro's Green Line frustrates commuters

Thousands of metro passengers have been hassled by a disruption in services on Bengaluru's Green Line.

As soon as the day's operations began around 5 am on Tuesday, Namma Metro announced that train services on the Green line would be available only between Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur and between Mantri Square-Sampige Road and Silk Institute stations.

This meant that commuters could neither enter nor travel to the Sandal Soap Factory, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar and Srirampura metro stations.

The Green Line connects Nagasandra in the north to Silk Institute in the south, and is nearly 30 km long.

The statement cited a technical snag at the Rajajinagar metro station for the disruption without giving details.

The disruption plunged all stations located on the northern end of the Green line into chaos. Authorities even closed several of them.

The disruption had a cascading effect on operational stations, Majestic in particular, as commuters streamed in to get back to work after an extended weekend. "There's just too much rush," a commuter said.

Another commuter said he took more than an hour to reach Yeshwantpur from Nagasandra by car.

More than two hours into the disruption, the BMRCL resumed operations on the single line between Yeshwanthpur and Mantri Square-Sampige Road metro stations. The second track is still under repair.

The BMRCL's Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashavant Chavan said efforts were underway to keep the second track ready. "We are trying (to resume services on the second line). With operations on one line, we have to be very cautious," he told DH.

Another official promised that normal operations would resume "shortly".