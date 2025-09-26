Bihar-based fraudsters behind Kannada actor Upendra’s phone hacking: Police

<p>Bengaluru: Cyberfraudsters from Bihar have been identified as the culprits behind the phone hacking of Kannada actor Upendra and his wife Priyanka, the police said.</p>.<p>Investigators traced the phone numbers and addresses to Bihar, from where the couple’s mobile phones were remotely hacked and Rs 1.65 lakh stolen and transferred to four fake bank accounts.</p>.Row over Left leader's 'Bengaluru trip' remark targeting Congress MP Shafi Parambil.<p>The police said the hackers had used the same number to target mobile phones of several people in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A special team will soon be sent to Bihar to nab them.</p>