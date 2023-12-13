Bihar couple held for abducting two minors at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station

Bengaluru: A couple from Bihar was arrested for allegedly kidnapping two minor siblings, police said on Wednesday.

A six-year-old girl and her eight-month-old brother were rescued and later reunited with their parents, they said.

The couple - Pramila Devi and her husband Balaram - was caught after found acting in a suspicious manner with the two children at Yeshwantpur Railway Station, police said.

After abducting the children from Kodigehalli on Tuesday, the couple was planning to flee to their hometown in Bihar along with them.

The kidnapping incident was captured on a CCTV camera wherein the two siblings were seen playing on the road and being approached by a woman. After interacting with the accused woman, the girl along with the toddler were seen going with her.