Bill slashing penalty on property tax in B'luru by 50% passed in K'taka Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to slash the penalty on property taxes in Bengaluru city limits by 50 percent.

The bill is titled Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Amendment Bill 2024. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, tabled the bill in the Legislative Assembly.

"With the passing of this Amendment Bill, the penalty amount is halved, saving Bengalureans a whopping Rs 2,700 crores. The BBMP will be able to collect penalties worth Rs 1000 crore," a statement issued by Shivakumar's office said.

This important amendment will benefit around 13 to 15 lakh people in Bengaluru city including 5.51 lakh taxpayers, five to seven lakh people outside the property tax bracket and three lakh partial property taxpayers, it added.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP would oppose this bill as it will lead to large scale corruption.