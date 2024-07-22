BIS, IISc to collaborate on framing standards

Bengaluru: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has entered a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to ensure greater involvement of academia in the formulation of standards.
Through the establishment of the BIS Standardisation Chair Professor at IISc, the two institutions will work towards incorporating topics relevant to standardisation in academic programmes.
This collaboration will include the training of future professionals on the applications of standards. By bringing standardisation into academic and research frameworks, BIS and IISc aim to shape a new generation of professionals who value the importance of standards.
Involving with BIS’ technical committees, academia will participate in national and international standardisation efforts. Infrastructure support for Research and Development, knowledge sharing, and establishment of centres of excellence dedicated to standardisation, testing, and conformity assessment are envisioned as part of the collaboration.
Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, noted that the involvement of young minds in the standardisation process will be a key component of the partnership.
“We anticipate that technology innovation and standards development will be seamlessly integrated to foster the development of technology-oriented products and services," he said.
The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 3. It extends BIS’ efforts to institutionalise its engagement with leading academic and research establishments in the country. The bureau, under similar partnerships, is already working with institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, NIT Rourkela, and NIT Trichy.
Published 21 July 2024, 21:18 IST