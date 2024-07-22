BIS, IISc to collaborate on framing standards

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 3. It extends BIS’ efforts to institutionalise its engagement with leading academic and research establishments in the country. The bureau, under similar partnerships, is already working with institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, NIT Rourkela, and NIT Trichy.