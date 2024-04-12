BJP hits out at Congress for allegedly giving twist to Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

Bengaluru: As the NIA arrested two key accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in West Bengal on Friday, the BJP lashed out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka for allegedly trying to give a twist to the incident and portray it as an outcome of business rivalry.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata, and apprehended by an NIA team.

Addressing reporters here, BJP state General Secretary Ashwath Narayan Gowda alleged that the Congress had given statements that diverted the attention of the investigation teams.